Armed And Hangry: Group Tries To Storm Popeyes When Told Chicken Sandwich Is Sold Out

The Popeyes chicken sandwich craze has reportedly reached new levels.

Police in Houston are reportedly searching for a man who pulled a gun on employees at a Popeyes restaurant after they ran out of chicken sandwiches.

On Monday night, the Houston Police Department published a tweet regarding an incident at the Popeyes, which has surged in popularity since the introduction of its first nationwide chicken sandwich last month.

Police said in the tweet a man pulled a gun on employees after learning they had no more sandwiches.

According to local station KTRK, a group of people attempted to get inside the store after they were told the bad news about the sandwiches at the drive-thru.

Group of people with gun rushes door at @PopeyesChicken on Scott and Corder. They wanted the chicken sandwich, say employees. Employees were able to lock them out. @houstonpolice responded. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/6kTYvWRUBI — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) September 3, 2019

Southeast officers are at 7100 Scott. Male pulled a gun on employees of restaurant after they ran out of chicken sandwich. 202 pic.twitter.com/xC6jlmwJeD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2019

"It was more of an aggravated assault because he was displaying a weapon and threatened employees," Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson told KTRK.

KTRK reports that there were no injuries and that police are currently in the process of looking for the people involved.

Meanwhile, Popeyes notified customers last week that they were selling out of the sandwiches but were in the process of restocking.

"The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory," the restaurant chain wrote in a statement. "As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible."

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019