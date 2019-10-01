Full Schedule: 31 Nights Of Halloween On Freeform
Halloween lovers, the holiday will be here before you know it!
Tuesday, October 1st will kick off Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, a monthlong celebration of all things spooky. The annual event was previously called 13 Nights of Halloween, but it was expanded last year.
Fan-favorite Hocus Pocus will play more than two dozen times throughout the month and culminate with a Hocus Pocus marathon event on the 31st.
Also on tap is the Disney favorite The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon, and the premiere of the Scream movies 1, 2, and 3.
See more highlights from Freeform's Facebook page followed by the full schedule below.
Tuesday, October 1
Golden Ticket Day 12:30pm/11:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3pm/2c Monster House
5:05pm/4:05c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45pm/5:45c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Zombieland
Wednesday, October 2
Freeform Premiere 11:30am/10:30c Scared Shrekless
12pm/11c Monster House
Freeform Premiere 2:05pm/1:05c R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
4:10pm/3:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:50pm/4:50c Hocus Pocus
Freeform Premiere 8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12am/11c ParaNorman
Thursday, October 3
12:30pm/11:30c Edward Scissorhands
2:40pm/1:40c ParaNorman
4:45pm/3:45c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Double Feature
6:50pm/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)
8:55pm/7:55c Addams Family Values
12am/11c Edward Scissorhands
Friday, October 4
Freeform Premiere 11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30am/10:30c Hook (1991)
2:35pm/1:35c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Double Feature
4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family (1991)
6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 5
7am/6c ParaNorman
9am/8c Hocus Pocus
11:10am/10:10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
1:40pm/12:40c Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:45pm/2:45c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:50pm/4:50c Hocus Pocus
Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Goosebumps
11:30pm/10:30c Monster House
1:30am/12:30c Scared Shrekless
Sunday, October 6
7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
9:30am/8:30c Monster House
11:30am/10:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:30pm/12:30c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:35pm/2:35c Hocus Pocus
5:45pm/4:45c Goosebumps
8:15pm/7:15c Hotel Transylvania
10:20pm/9:20c Hocus Pocus
12:30am/11:30c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30am/12:30c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
Monday, October 7
11:30am/10:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30pm/11:30c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30pm/12:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
4:10pm/3:10c Hocus Pocus
6:20pm/5:20c Hotel Transylvania
8:25pm/7:25c Ghostbusters (1984)
Tuesday, October 8
11am/10c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1pm/12c The Corpse Bride
3pm/2c Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30pm/4:30c Ghostbusters II
8pm/7c Iron Man
12am/11c Scooby-Doo (2002)
Wednesday, October 9
11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40pm/11:40c Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:45pm/1:45c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:55pm/3:55c Iron Man
8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12am/11c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Thursday, October 10
11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30am/10:30c R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
1:40pm/12:40c Monster House
3:45pm/2:45c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo
6:15pm/5:15c Hocus Pocus
8:25pm/7:25c Hotel Transylvania
10:30pm/9:30c DisneyPixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
12am/11c Monster House
Friday, October 11
11am/10c Scared Shrekless
11:30am/10:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo
2pm/1c Hocus Pocus
4:05pm/3:05c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles
6:45pm/5:45c DisneyPixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
7:15pm/6:15c Hotel Transylvania
9:20pm/8:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 12
7am/6c Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30am/8:30c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles
12:10pm/11:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
Double Feature
1:50pm/12:50c The Addams Family (1991)
3:55pm/2:55c Addams Family Values
Saturday Scream-a-thon
Freeform Premiere 6pm/5c Scream
Freeform Premiere 8:40pm/7:40c Scream 2
Freeform Premiere 11:20pm/10:20c Scream 3
Sunday, October 13
7am/6c Ghostbusters II
9:35am/8:35c The Corpse Bride
11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)
1:15pm/12:15c Addams Family Values
3:20pm/2:20c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory
5:25pm/4:25c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
7:30pm/6:30c Disney's Moana
10pm/9c Hocus Pocus
12:10am/11:10c The Corpse Bride
Monday, October 14
11:30am/10:30c Hocus Pocus
1:40pm/12:40c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
3:45pm/2:45c Matilda
5:50pm/4:50c Mrs. Doubtfire
8:55pm/7:55c Hotel Transylvania
Tuesday, October 15
11:30am/10:30c Matilda
1:40pm/12:40c Mrs. Doubtfire
4:45pm/3:45c Hotel Transylvania
Double Feature
6:50pm/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)
8:55pm/7:55c Addams Family Values
12am/11c Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, October 16
11am/10c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
1:40pm/12:40c Hocus Pocus
Double Feature
3:50pm/2:50c The Addams Family (1991)
5:55pm/4:55c Addams Family Values
8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12am/11c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Thursday, October 17
11am/10c ParaNorman
1:05pm/12:05c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:10pm/2:10c 101 Dalmatians (1996)
5:15pm/4:15c The Corpse Bride
Double Feature
6:50pm/5:50c Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55pm/7:55c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
12am/11c R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
Friday, October 18
11am/10c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12pm/11c National Treasure
Triple Feature
3pm/2c Scream
5:40pm/4:40c Scream 2
8:20pm/7:20c Scream 3
12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 19
7am/6c ParaNorman
9:05am/8:05c Hocus Pocus
11:15am/10:15c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
4:15pm/3:15c Disney's Zootopia
6:45pm/5:45c Hocus Pocus
8:55pm/7:55c Ghostbusters (1984)
11:25pm/10:25c Ghostbusters II
Sunday, October 20
7am/6c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
8am/7c Hocus Pocus
10:05am/9:05c Disney's Zootopia
12:35pm/11:35c Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05pm/2:05c Ghostbusters II
5:35pm/4:35c Hocus Pocus
7:45pm/6:45c Hotel Transylvania
9:50pm/8:50c The Addams Family (1991)
11:55pm/10:55c Addams Family Values
Monday, October 21
11am/10c The Corpse Bride
12:35pm/11:35c The Addams Family (1991)
2:40pm/1:40c Addams Family Values
4:45pm/3:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:25pm/5:25c Hotel Transylvania
8:30pm/7:30c Goosebumps
Tuesday, October 22
11am/10c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:03pm/11:03c Scared Shrekless
12:35pm/11:35c Monster House
2:40pm/1:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20pm/3:20c Goosebumps
6:50pm/5:50c Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55pm/7:55c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
12am/11c Monster House
Wednesday, October 23
11am/10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1:30pm/12:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:30pm/2:30c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:30pm/4:30c Disney's Moana
8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12am/11c Matilda
Thursday, October 24
11am/10c Matilda
1:10pm/12:10c Disney's Moana
3:40pm/2:40c Ghostbusters (1984)
6:15pm/5:15c Ghostbusters II
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Friday, October 25
11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:32am/10:32c Ghostbusters (1984)
2:05pm/1:05c Ghostbusters II
4:40pm/3:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:45pm/5:45c Hocus Pocus
8:55pm/7:55c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, October 26
7am/6c Monster House
9:10am/8:10c Hocus Pocus
11:20am/10:20c Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:25pm/12:25c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:30pm/2:30c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
5:35pm/4:35c The Addams Family (1991)
7:40pm/6:40c Addams Family Values
9:45pm/8:45c Hotel Transylvania
11:50pm/10:50c Hocus Pocus
Sunday, October 27
7am/6c Scooby-Doo (2002)
9am/8c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
11:05am/10:05c Hocus Pocus
1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:55pm/1:55c The Addams Family (1991)
5pm/4c Addams Family Values
7:05pm/6:05c Hotel Transylvania
9:10pm/8:10c Hocus Pocus
11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, October 28
7am/6c Dark Shadows (2012)
11:30am/10:30c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:30pm/12:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
Triple Feature
3:10pm/2:10c Scream
5:40pm/4:40c Scream 2
8:20pm/7:20c Scream 3
Tuesday, October 29
7:30am/6:30c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35pm/11:35c Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:40pm/1:40c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:45pm/3:45c The Addams Family (1991)
6:50pm/5:50c Addams Family Values
8:55pm/7:55c Hotel Transylvania
12am/11c The Corpse Bride
Wednesday, October 30
7:30am/6:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)
11am/10c The Corpse Bride
12:30pm/11:30c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
2:35pm/1:35c The Addams Family (1991)
4:40pm/3:40c Addams Family Values
6:45pm/5:45c Hotel Transylvania
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Scooby-Doo (2002)
Thursday, October 31
11:30am/10:30c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
Hocus Pocus Marathon
12:30pm/11:30c Hocus Pocus
2:35pm/1:35c Hocus Pocus
4:40pm/3:40c Hocus Pocus
6:45pm/5:45c Hocus Pocus
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed