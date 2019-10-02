Aldi Is Selling Halloween-Inspired Cheeses

Flipping the calendar to October means it’s already time to prepare for this year’s Halloween party. But not to worry, Aldi has got you covered with their new line of seasonal cheeses (with particularly cheesy names to match.)

Delish reports the discount food giant—known for upping the holiday dairy game with cheeses on Valentine’s Day or St. Patrick’s Day—is dropping their spooky collection ahead of Oct. 31 with four festive options, each retailing for $3.99 a piece.

The options include: Scary Pumpkin Spice, Freaky Franken, No Rest For The Wicked, and Bat Knit Crazy. Each one is decorated to look like its name and has one fall flavor element.

So, what do they taste like?

The Scary Pumpkin Spice is a Wensleydale cheese, which is a crumbly cheese that’s produced in the U.K., and is infused with cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. The item comes in the shape of a carved jack-o-latern and encased in an orange wax.

No Rest For The Wicked is another Wensleydale cheese made with strawberries and Prosecco. There's no need to drink wine with your cheese when it's already infused into it!

The Freaky Franken is a mild Derby cheese infused with dried sage, giving it the classic green Frankenstein look.

Black Knit Crazy is a cheddar cheese wrapped in a black wax and features a picture of a flying bat.

Photo: Aldi

While the holiday isn’t until the end of the month, the Halloween collection will reportedly it shelves on Oct. 16.