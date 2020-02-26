Woman Breaks World Record For Seeing Bohemian Rhapsody ... Times?

Have you seen the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody? How many times have you seen it? Once? Twice? How about 108 times?

An Australian woman named Joanna Conner has earned herself a place in the Guinness Book of World Records by attending 108 screenings of the Queen biopic. She recently submitted a ticket stub from each of the screenings to prove that she had set a record.

The Guinness organization first heard about Conner last year when she appeared on the news for having already seen the film 65 times. She says, "I just couldn't stop watching it. When it got to 108 I realized that it was above the record so I sent in all my stubs and got the title." Earlier this month, Conner attended a Queen concert and was invited backstage by members Roger Taylor and Brian May for a special meet and greet.