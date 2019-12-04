PHOTO: Pet Owner Gathers All 17 Pets For Viral Photo

Kathy Smith is an animal lover. A HUGE animal lover! She has 17 pets living with her at her home in Wales. She has 8 dogs and 9 cats living under one roof and gathering them together for a family picture is no easy feat. Smith says that it took a few attempts of getting them all on the couch. Afterchasingthem allover, she was able to get them all to sit still and look at the camera. The picture has gone viral and she should be awarded pet owner of the year!

Kennedy News