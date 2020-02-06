We Have A Lot Of Bad Hair Days!

If you often have a bad hair day... you're not alone! A new survey found the average American has 96 bad hair days a year. And life appears to come to a halt when we do!

Believe it or not, 33% have called in sick over a bad hair day. 50% have cancelled a date because they didn’t like the way their hair looked, and 43% bailed on a job interview because they were having a bad hair day. How important is having a good hair day? 54% of respondents said having a good hair day puts them in a good mood for the rest of the day, and 84% said their hair is important for their self-confidence.

