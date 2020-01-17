Watch Stephen & JoAnne in Epic Lip Sync Battle

It's going to be epic!

Stephen, JoAnne & Jason are competing in a celebrity lip sync challenge Thursday, January 23rd at the Royal Oak Music Theater to benefit New Day Foundation for Families.

They and seven other "celebrity" teams are teaming up with New Day Families facing cancer to battle it out onstage LIVE!

The evening includes a pub-style buffet along with a cash bar, raffle and more.

Tickets are $50 each and benefit New Day Foundation for Families, which provides emotional and finacial support for families facing cancer.

Learn more about the event and buy your tickets here