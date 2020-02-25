Warren Buffett Gets His First Smartphone

At the age of 89 and a bank account of $88 billion, Warren Buffett has finally splurged and gotten himself a smartphone.

The Oracle of Omaha, who's been using a $20 Samsung flip phone for years, proudly displayed his new iPhone 11 while talking about Apple on CNBC Monday.

The billionaire touted the "revolutionary" cultural impact the iPhone has had on society, but he's still not sold on all its function. Buffett says he uses his phone only to make calls.

He probably got a good deal, too. His investment company, Berkshire Hathaway, owns around 5.5 percent of Apple.