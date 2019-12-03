Viral Kitty, Lil Bub Dies At 8 Years Old

Lil Bub, a cat who rose to fame on the Internet, has died at age eight. Lil Bub’s owner, Mike Bridavsky, announced in an Instagram post Monday that Lil Bub died Sunday in her sleep. Bridavsky shared a side-by-side photo of his first picture with Lil Bub as a kitten and the last photo he took with Lil Bub before her death. Lil Bub was known for her small stature and for her tongue hanging out. Bridavsky said Lil Bub was battling “a persistent and aggressive bone infection” prior to her death. Lil Bub was born with several genetic mutations, including feline dwarfism, and suffered from osteoporosis. Bridavsky adopted Lil Bub from a litter of feral cats in 2011. He credited Lil Bub with bringing him together with his wife, Stacy, with whom he has two children. Lil Bub had over 2.3 million Instagram followers and 3 million likes on Facebook at the time of her death. She starred in the 2013 documentary “Lil Bub & Friendz,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Grumpy Cat, another Internet sensation, died at age seven in May.