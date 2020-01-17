Turtle Has So Much Sex He Saves His Species

It's off to retirement for Diego, a tortoise who's more than 100 years old. And he's earned that retirement. He's credited with helping to restore the tortoise population in the Galapagos Islands. Stephen & JoAnne had fun talking about his active libido.

When Diego became a part of the breeding program back in 1976, there were only 14 tortoises, two makes and 12 females, on Espanola Island.

Now thanks in great part to Diego, there are 2000 tortoises on the island.