Tugboat Crew Saves Dog Floating On A Chunk Of Ice On Lake Michigan

A tugboat crew in Muskegon, Michigan was on its way in after a full day on Lake Michigan Monday night. And they spotted a lost dog drifting around on an ICE FLOE.

Apparently it was wandering around the shore when the chunk of ice it was on broke off and floated away. And the ice was VERY thin by the time the crew spotted it, so the dog probably wouldn't have lasted much longer. Their tugboat only missed hitting it by a few feet. Then they threw the boat in reverse and went back. It took about 20 minutes, but they managed to slip a rope around its neck, and coax it on board using some lunch meat.

Tugboat Crew Rescues Dog Floating On Block Of Ice In Middle Of Lake At Night https://t.co/SeUdw4ojmm pic.twitter.com/DyIrUtLrLZ — All Happy News (@onlinehappynews) March 5, 2020

He had a collar with the name "Max" and a phone number on it. So they called the owners to let them know. It turned out he'd been missing for over 24 hours. The owners say it's weird, because he doesn't normally like going up to the water when they take him to the beach. But they're just happy to have him back.