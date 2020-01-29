The Most Popular Super Bowl Snack Is...

What's your favorite go-to Super Bowl snack?

On-line marketplace Bid-on-Equipment compiled some Google stats on what we're chowing down on during the big game. Their results are based on the most popular Google searches for each state across the country as well as the top 20 largest cities.

It may be hard to believe, but cocktail weiners take the cake (so to speak) in Michigan! Are you as shocked as we are?

"Dip" was one of the most searched snack foods across the countr. Seven layer dip and buffalo chicken dip were popular searches as you can see in the map below!