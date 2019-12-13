Stephen & JoAnn's Favorite Things: Leon & Lulu

Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things

Stephen & JoAnne have brought back their favorite things again this year as a way to showcase Michigan companies and products they love.

JoAnne's pick today is Leon & Lulu in Clawson, it's a lifestyle retail store in Clawson. It's one store, with unique gift ideas for anyone on your list!

Leon & Lulu showcases products made by Michigan Companies.

There's even a restaurant there, Three Cats Care, that allows you to take a break from shopping and fuel up! (It's a big store... you'll need the energy!)

You can check out Leon & Lulu for yourself at 96 W. 14 Mile Road in Clawson.