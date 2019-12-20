Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things: Wright & Co.

Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things

JoAnne's pick today is Wright & Co., a fabulous restaurant in downtown Detroit with great views of Woodward Avenue.

James Beard nominated Chef Marc Djozlija creates seasonal menus around a composed shared plates concept. Check out the interview to hear about some of their amazing dishes and how the restaurant got its name.

Currently, Wright & Company is seating guests on a first come, first served basis. Reservations are accepted for large parites.

The restaurant is located at 1500 Woodward Avenue, above the John Varvatos shop.