Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things: Scotty O'Hotty Hot Sauce

Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things

Stephen's pick today is Scotty O'Hotty Hot Sauce.

Scotty O’Hotty is “The Motor City Hot Sauce” All Natural, Low Sodium, Healthy Hot Sauce and very proud to be made in Michigan!

Scotty and Suzi Owens turned a love of gardening and a passion for hot sauce into a world wide business, based in Ferndale.

Scotty O’Hotty is stocked on the shelves of supermarkets like Kroger and Meijer from coast to coast.

Scotty O'Hotty is offering 20% off on its website using the code WOMC20 through Wednesday, December 18th