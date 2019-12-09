Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things: MEL'S TOFFEE

Back again this year... "Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things"

They're each picking some of their favorite Michigan small businesses and products.

JoAnne's first pick... MEL's Toffee It makes the perfect hostess & teacher gift or stocking stuffer.

MEL's Toffee is made locally in Shelby Township. MEL's stands for Michelle Williamson, the owner, and her daughters Erin and Lauren.

Her flavors include Sea Salt Pretzel, Maple Bourbon Pecan, CEO Stout, Peanut Butter, Gingerbread Crunch, Ballpark Crunch, Mexican Hot Choloate Toffee & Plain Jane

As their logo says... "One bite is never enough... never!"

At checkout use the discount code WOMCDEAL to get 20% off your order