Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things: Guitar Grip
Stephen picks a Detroit Company with a hands-on approach to music
December 12, 2019
Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things
Guitar Grips literally takes a hands-on approach to music.
Since 2007 the Detroit-based company has been making creative guitar hangars, modeled on the human hand.
They are works of art suitable for displaying a guitarists most prized procession.
Right now Guitar Grip is offering 10% off their products for WOMC listeners. Use the code WOMC10 at checkout