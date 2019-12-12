Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things: Guitar Grip

Stephen picks a Detroit Company with a hands-on approach to music

December 12, 2019
Guitar Grips literally takes a hands-on approach to music.  

Since 2007 the Detroit-based company has been making creative guitar hangars, modeled on the human hand. 

They are works of art suitable for displaying a guitarists most prized procession.

Right now Guitar Grip is offering 10% off their products for WOMC listeners. Use the code WOMC10 at checkout

