Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things: Detroit Grooming Co.

Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things

Today Stephen picks Detroit Grooming Company.

Detroit Grooming Co. is a product line for a man of the times. Any time.

What began as a search for a superior product in 2013 for beard care has resulted in a timeless and classic creation. Detroit Grooming’s product line has expanded to include categories in shaving, personal care, creams & cleansers, and hair care…even candles.

With an eye on quality and the environment, Detroit Grooming promises to bring you the best available ingredients without further endangering rare flora or fauna, all the while giving a man what he deserves, a superb product.

Through Christmas, WOMC listeners can get 20% off Detroit Grooming products by using the code WOMC20