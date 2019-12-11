Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things: Bundled

Bundled is all about making gift giving easy.

The company takes products made by Michigan small businesses and bundles them together to make the perfect gift for any occasion.

Owners and gift gurus Chelsea Gheesling and Courtney Taylor carefully pick each product and vendor they work with... and then each bundle is hand packed by a team of individuals with disabilities at Services to Enhance Potential or STEP. This provides them with a genuine job opportunity.

You know when you buy a gift from Bundled that you're supporting Michigan companies and helping make a difference in the lives of adults with disabilities.

Right now Bundled is offering 20% off all their bundles for WOMC listeners. Use the code WOMC20