Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things: ArtiSun Bath & Skincare

December 16, 2019
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan
Features

Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things

JoAnne's pick today is a sweet smelling one: ArtiSun Bath & SkinCare 

The Novi small business makes beautiful handmade soaps and bath fizzies, along with moisturizers, bath scrubs and candles.

Owner Sue Finley stopped by the station to share some of her products.

Right now, she's offering 20% off your entire online order using the code WOMC20 at ArtiSun Bath & Skin Care

You can also get 20% off in store. ArtiSun is located at 41370 W 10 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48375

 

