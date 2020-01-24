Stephen, JoAnne & Jason Perform To Help Families With Cancer

Celebrity Lip Sync Battle raised money for New Day Foundation For Families

January 24, 2020
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan
Categories: 
Features

What a blast! Stephen, JoAnne & Jason competed in a "celebrity" lip sync battle Thursday night at the Royal Oak Music Theater to benefit New Day Foundation for Families. The non-profit helps alleviate the financial burden of families facing cancer.

8 "celebrity" teams competed against each other in the inaugural faceoff. Each team was paired with a family who has benefitted from New Day Foundation.

Joining Stephen, JoAnne & Jason in the compeptition were Rachael & Grunwald from WYCD, Kim Adams from 98.7 The Breeze, Jackie Paige from WWJ NewsRadio 950, Blaine & Lauren from 96.3 WDVD, former Michigan Wolverine Devin Gardner, Former Detroit Tiger Andy Dirks & Fox Sports Detroit's Mickey York.

At the end of the night Devin Gardner was crowned the lip sync champion!

Stephen, JoAnne & Jason perform at Lip Sync Battle for charity
Stephe & JoAnne channeling their inner 80s
Stephen, JoAnne & Jason competed for the Doane family

 

 

Tags: 
Stephen & JoAnne
New Day Foundation
Lip Sync Battle