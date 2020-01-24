Stephen, JoAnne & Jason Perform To Help Families With Cancer

What a blast! Stephen, JoAnne & Jason competed in a "celebrity" lip sync battle Thursday night at the Royal Oak Music Theater to benefit New Day Foundation for Families. The non-profit helps alleviate the financial burden of families facing cancer.

8 "celebrity" teams competed against each other in the inaugural faceoff. Each team was paired with a family who has benefitted from New Day Foundation.

Joining Stephen, JoAnne & Jason in the compeptition were Rachael & Grunwald from WYCD, Kim Adams from 98.7 The Breeze, Jackie Paige from WWJ NewsRadio 950, Blaine & Lauren from 96.3 WDVD, former Michigan Wolverine Devin Gardner, Former Detroit Tiger Andy Dirks & Fox Sports Detroit's Mickey York.

At the end of the night Devin Gardner was crowned the lip sync champion!