Stephen Clark Announces His Retirement From WOMC Morning Show

He retired once ... and now twice: Stephen Clark announced Tuesday morning he entering his second retirement, leaving radio to pursue his love for country music and songwriting full-time.

Stephen has been half of the Stephen and JoAnne Morning Show on WOMC for about two years, bringing positivity to the airwaves after his retirement as a local news anchor.

He couldn't deliver bad news anymore, so he moved to local radio and strived to make the WOMC morning show a safe space for fun and uplifting family friendly entertainment.

Now, he's leaving again to spend more time pursuing his dreams of songwriting in Nashville, Tenn.

But don't worry, Stephen will still be around metro Detroit with his lovely wife and granddaughter Scarlet. Plans include spending one week a month in Nashville, while staying here full time.

We're going to miss you, Stephen!!

What happens next for mornings on WOMC? You'll have to keep listening to find out!