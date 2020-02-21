Stars Reach Out To Bullied Boy After Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

A heartbreaking video of a 9 year old saying he wants to die after being bullied has gone viral. And now Quaden Bayles, who was born with dwarfism, is being shown love and support from around the world. Quaden's mom Yarraka posted the video Facebook Live. It shows her son in tears after being picked on in school.

"I want people to know — parents, educators, teachers — this is the effect that bullying has. This is what bullying does. So can you please educate your children? Your families your friends?" Quaden's mom says in the video.

"I want to die right now! Gimme a knife I want to kill myself!" Quaden says through tears. "I want to stab myself in the heart, you watch me. I want someone to kill me."

As quickly as the clip went viral, and was viewed more than 10million times, as countless people reached out with messages of support — including Jackman and Morgan.Hugh Jackman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were among the stars who reached out to Quaden via social media.

A GoFundMe page has also raised over $200,000 to send Quaden to Disneyland.

Stephen & JoAnne talked about the story this morning