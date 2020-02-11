TV Reporter Freaks Out When Snake Goes After Her Microphone: Video

Video of Australian reporter screams as snake strikes mic

An Australian reporter draped a snake around her shoulder as part of a story, and then freaked out when the snake decided it liked (or didn't like) the microphone.

"I was just there to shoot a couple of shots for this package about snake safety...and I kind of psyched myself up to have one draped around my shoulders," reporter Sarah Cawte said. "My cameraman and this snake handler just stood there, and they thought it was hilarious."

She on the other hand was terrified! But she got the shot she needed as quickly as she could.

"I didn't want it on me any longer."