Sag-Aftra Investigating Gabrielle Union's 'America's Got Talent' Exit
The actors' union Sag-Aftra is investigating Gabrielle Union's exit from America's Got Talent following reports she voiced concerns about a "toxic" culture on the show.
According to Variety, the actress was allegedly told her hairstyles were "too black." She also allegedly wanted producers to report a joke guest judge Jay Leno made about Korean food to the HR department.
Meanwhile, Leno has broken his silence about the scandal. Asked by a TMZ photographer why he thought Union got fired, the comedian said, "I love Gabrielle Union, she's a great girl. I really enjoyed working with her she's really good."
When the paparazzo asked Leno if Union was treated fairly, he said, "I don't know, I wasn't — you know, I don't know."
When asked directly about his alleged joke, Leno kept quiet.
Fellow judge Julianne Hough will also leave the competition show after one season.