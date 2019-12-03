Sag-Aftra Investigating Gabrielle Union's 'America's Got Talent' Exit

The actors' union Sag-Aftra is investigating Gabrielle Union's exit from America's Got Talent following reports she voiced concerns about a "toxic" culture on the show.

According to Variety, the actress was allegedly told her hairstyles were "too black." She also allegedly wanted producers to report a joke guest judge Jay Leno made about Korean food to the HR department.

Meanwhile, Leno has broken his silence about the scandal. Asked by a TMZ photographer why he thought Union got fired, the comedian said, "I love Gabrielle Union, she's a great girl. I really enjoyed working with her she's really good."

When the paparazzo asked Leno if Union was treated fairly, he said, "I don't know, I wasn't — you know, I don't know."

When asked directly about his alleged joke, Leno kept quiet.

Fellow judge Julianne Hough will also leave the competition show after one season.