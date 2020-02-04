Why Billboards For The Rolling Stones Are Popping Up In Detroit

The Rolling Stones are teasing their tour announcement with a video on social media and billboards in tour markets, including Detroit and Austin, Texas.

The billboards borrow the line "just a kiss away" from "Gimme Shelter." The video post, with the headline "Feeling Restless," features a lyric from "Brown Sugar": "You should have heard him just around midnight."

The announcement for the spring and summer U.S. stadium tour is expected this week.