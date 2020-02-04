Why Billboards For The Rolling Stones Are Popping Up In Detroit

February 4, 2020
The Rolling Stones Billboards Pop Up In Detroit



The Rolling Stones are teasing their tour announcement with a video on social media and billboards in tour markets, including Detroit and Austin, Texas.

The billboards borrow the line "just a kiss away" from "Gimme Shelter." The video post, with the headline "Feeling Restless," features a lyric from "Brown Sugar": "You should have heard him just around midnight."

The announcement for the spring and summer U.S. stadium tour is expected this week.

