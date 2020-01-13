Fan Voting Complete For Rock-N-Roll Hall Of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote is complete, and here are the numbers:

Total number of votes: 8,251,235

Top vote-getter: Dave Matthews Band - 1,005,657

Least amount of votes: MC5 - 160,685

The Top 5 artists will comprise, a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 Inductees.

Final Leaderboard:

Dave Matthews Band - 1,005,657

Pat Benatar - 882,207

The Doobie Brothers - 784,729

Soundgarden - 722,931

Judas Priest - 675,434

Whitney Houston - 593,374

Depeche Mode - 563,612

Thin Lizzy - 556,476

Motörhead - 512,918

Todd Rundgren - 440,898

Nine Inch Nails - 380,869

T. Rex - 365,290

The Notorious B.I.G. - 275,892

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan - 166,596

Kraftwerk - 163,667

MC5 - 160,685

The Class of 2020 will be announced Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET. The 35th annual induction ceremony will take place on May 2nd at Public Auditorium in Cleveland.