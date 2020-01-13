Fan Voting Complete For Rock-N-Roll Hall Of Fame
Dave Matthews Band Tops The List
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote is complete, and here are the numbers:
Total number of votes: 8,251,235
Top vote-getter: Dave Matthews Band - 1,005,657
Least amount of votes: MC5 - 160,685
The Top 5 artists will comprise, a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 Inductees.
Final Leaderboard:
Dave Matthews Band - 1,005,657
Pat Benatar - 882,207
The Doobie Brothers - 784,729
Soundgarden - 722,931
Judas Priest - 675,434
Whitney Houston - 593,374
Depeche Mode - 563,612
Thin Lizzy - 556,476
Motörhead - 512,918
Todd Rundgren - 440,898
Nine Inch Nails - 380,869
T. Rex - 365,290
The Notorious B.I.G. - 275,892
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan - 166,596
Kraftwerk - 163,667
MC5 - 160,685
The Class of 2020 will be announced Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET. The 35th annual induction ceremony will take place on May 2nd at Public Auditorium in Cleveland.