Fan Voting Complete For Rock-N-Roll Hall Of Fame

Dave Matthews Band Tops The List

January 13, 2020
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan
Dave Matthews Band leads the fan voting

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote is complete, and here are the numbers:

Total number of votes: 8,251,235

Top vote-getter: Dave Matthews Band - 1,005,657

Least amount of votes: MC5 - 160,685

The Top 5 artists will comprise, a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 Inductees.

Final Leaderboard:

Dave Matthews Band - 1,005,657

Pat Benatar - 882,207

The Doobie Brothers - 784,729

Soundgarden - 722,931

Judas Priest - 675,434

Whitney Houston - 593,374

Depeche Mode - 563,612

Thin Lizzy - 556,476

Motörhead - 512,918

Todd Rundgren - 440,898

Nine Inch Nails - 380,869

T. Rex - 365,290

The Notorious B.I.G. - 275,892

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan - 166,596

Kraftwerk - 163,667

MC5 - 160,685

The Class of 2020 will be announced Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET. The 35th annual induction ceremony will take place on May 2nd at Public Auditorium in Cleveland.

