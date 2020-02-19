Robo Revenge App Allows People To Automatically Sue Robocallers For $3,000 Per Call

If you've never gotten a robotic spam call on your phone, consider yourself lucky. For the rest of us, a company called DoNotPay that offers a legal service chatbot, has created an app called Robo Revenge that helps sue the companies that are behind the spammy calls. To use the app you must first put your number on the national Do Not Call Registry. Then, if the Robo Revenge user gets a call from a spammer, they can provide the person with credit card information provided by Robo Revenge. Once the spammer charges the card, the transaction provides details that can then be used by Robo to generate and serve the necessary documents to sue the source of the calls for as much as $3,000. According to some estimates, Americans received more than 58 billion robocalls in 2019.