Robert Pattinson Is The World's Most Beautiful Man According To Science

Robert Pattinson has been declared the “most handsome man” according to the Daily Mail. This revelation comes after the October 2019 news that Bella Hadid is the “most beautiful woman in the world,” according to science. According to Dr De Silva, who runs the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, in London, “Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.” Pattinson’s eyebrows, eyes, jaw, nose, lips and general facial shape were measured against the features of other male celebrities, and the Greeks’ notion of facial “perfection.” These researchers arrived at the notion of perfection by using The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, a tool painters used during the Renaissance. According to the formula, Pattinson came in at 92.15. The runners-up: Henry Cavill (91.64), Bradley Cooper (91.08), Brad Pitt (90.51), George Clooney (89.91), Hugh Jackman (89.64), David Beckham (88.96), Idris Elba (88.01), Kanye West (87.94) and Ryan Gosling (87.48). In comparison, Hadid’s percentage was 94.35.