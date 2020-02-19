Local Puppy That Can’t Walk And Pigeon That Can’t Fly Are Capturing Hearts Around The World

Lundy, an eight-week-old Chihuahua, and Herman, the pigeon, have gone viral with their unusual friendship at The Mia Foundation. Lundy has a developmental issue with his back legs and can not walk. Herman was brought more than a year ago as a permanent resident, unable to fly most likely due to West Nile Virus or a brain injury.

The folks at The Mia Foundation snapped a pic of them laying in a bed together and the pic has gone viral. The pic has helped the foundation raise more than $6,000 in donations.

The non-profit runs solely on donations and volunteers. If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, click here.