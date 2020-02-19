Local Puppy That Can’t Walk And Pigeon That Can’t Fly Are Capturing Hearts Around The World

These BFFs are melting hearts around the world

February 19, 2020
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan
Lundy the chihuahua and Herman the pigeon.

Photo: The Mia Foundation

Lundy, an eight-week-old Chihuahua, and Herman, the pigeon, have gone viral with their unusual friendship at The Mia Foundation. Lundy has a developmental issue with his back legs and can not walk. Herman was brought more than a year ago as a permanent resident, unable to fly most likely due to West Nile Virus or a brain injury.

The folks at The Mia Foundation snapped a pic of them laying in a bed together and the pic has gone viral. The pic has helped the foundation raise more than $6,000 in donations.

The non-profit runs solely on donations and volunteers. If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, click here.

