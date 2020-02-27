Priceless: Boy Finds Mom's Thong Stuck To Pants During School

Mom's Facebook post is hysterical!

February 27, 2020
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan
Picture of thongs

Getty Images

Categories: 
Features

Absoutely hysterical!! A boy finds his mom's thong stuck to the inside of his pants while at school!

Tags: 
Stephen & JoAnne
Mom's thong