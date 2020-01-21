Post of 'Funny Looking Husky' Goes Viral

She's been descriebd as a 'funny looking husky', and she finally has a new home.

Jubilee is a 4-year-old husky who came from a breeder who said he couldn't sell her becaus she was "weird looking." He took her to The Husky House in New Jersey, where she's been waiting for a family for two years.

The Husky House posted about Jubilee on social media saying in part "I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog... Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty."

After the post went viral, Jubilee found her forever home!