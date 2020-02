A pink unicorn was spotted snow blowing a driveway in South Lyon.

Homeowner Erin Peace donned a pink unicorn blow-up suit before tackling the snow clearning duty, and her neighbor Laura Adashek caught it on camera and posted it on Facebook.

Peace prances up and down the driveway in a post that's sure to put a smile on your face.

This appears to be a new take on the trend of people doing things in dinosaur customs.