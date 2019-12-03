Nick Offerman Teaches Sesame Street How To Make Christmas Ornaments

December 3, 2019
Nick Offerman puts his crafting skills to work on Monday’s The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Parks and Recreation alum taught the cast of Sesame Street, Clarkson and fellow guest Kellie Pickler how to create homemade string art ornaments. "You need five things," Offerman said, adding in a tease for Cookie Monster. "A slab of wood. It's cookie-shaped. Don't mean to be misleading. Some small nails, a hammer, a template and some string." Offerman hosts crafting competition show Making It with Amy Poehler. 

