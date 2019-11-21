New Downtown Detroit H&M Store Opens Today

Today is the day the brand new H&M's new store opens in Detroit! The 25,000 sq. ft. store, located at Bedrock's 1505 Woodward Ave. building. To celebrate the opening, the first 500 shoppers in line will be offered an H&M Access to Fashion Pass, valued between $10 and $500. Customers in line after the first 500 shoppers will receive a $10 pass. Additionally, those who garment recycle on opening day can enter to win a gift card from $50 to $500.