NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Walks Out Of Hospital Days After Crash

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday (February 19th), just two days after his scary last lap crash at the Daytona 500. Roush Fenway Racing released a photo showing the 42-year-old leaving a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida, while holding his two young daughters' hands. Newman had been reported in serious condition after the crash but with injuries that weren't life-threatening, so his quick release was a little unexpected. Roush Fenway said Ross Chastain will fill in for Newman starting this weekend, and there isn't a timetable yet for Newman's return.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line.



We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020