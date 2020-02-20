NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Walks Out Of Hospital Days After Crash
He had his daughters at his side as he went home
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday (February 19th), just two days after his scary last lap crash at the Daytona 500. Roush Fenway Racing released a photo showing the 42-year-old leaving a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida, while holding his two young daughters' hands. Newman had been reported in serious condition after the crash but with injuries that weren't life-threatening, so his quick release was a little unexpected. Roush Fenway said Ross Chastain will fill in for Newman starting this weekend, and there isn't a timetable yet for Newman's return.
Best sight ever!!! https://t.co/g1G3VDwpi1 pic.twitter.com/kMs4u8LjOL— Krissie Newman (@NewmanKrissie) February 19, 2020
Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line.— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020
We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0