Most Popular Christmas Desserts

From gingerbread houses to the cookies we bake for Santa, everybody has an opinion on what the best Christmas dessert is. Offers.com took matters into their own hands with a new survey. They polled 1,000 Americans from across the country to figure out the most popular holiday dessert. According to their survey, pumpkin pie is the runaway favorite. Here’s what they found:

Pumpkin pie – 37%

Eggnog – 20%

Peppermint bark – 13%

Gingerbread – 9%

Candy cane – 9%

Fruit cake – 5%

Pecan Pie – 1%

Other – 6%

Many national chains offer limited-time menu items in the lead-up to the holidays. Here’s a list of where to find seasonal treats this year:

Baskin Robbins: The Caramel Delight Ice Cream Cookie Torte is now available. It’s a chocolate chip cookie crust topped with Gold Medal Ribbon ice cream and garnished with caramel praline and fudge toppings with almonds.

Blaze Pizza: The Holiday Hot Pack is back. It includes a pocket t-shirt, a beanie, and two free 11-inch pizza passes – all wrapped up in a pizza box for $30.

Chick-fil-A: Come enjoy the Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake priced at $3.65 for the small and $4.15 for the large.

Denny’s: The chain is offering the following holiday treats: New Apple Bourbon Crepe Breakfast, Cinnamon Roll Pancake Breakfast, New Double Chocolate Pancake Puppies. Other holiday dessert options include the pecan and pumpkin Pie.

Dunkin’: Enjoy a medium latte, cappuccino or americano for $2 each during the holiday season. And while you’re at it, try the new Holiday Brownie Crumble Donut.

IHOP: Come taste the new Elf on the Shelf holiday menu. Here’s an example of what it includes: Jolly Cakes (4 green pancakes topped with cream cheese icing, whipped topping and elf sprinkles) and Oh What Funnel Cakes (2 funnel cakes, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with glazed strawberries, whipped topping and elf sprinkles.)

McDonald’s: Hurry, the Donut Sticks sprinkled with cinnamon sugar are back for a limited time.

Popeyes: Come enjoy the new seasonal Bourbon Fudge Pie for $2.49 per slice.

Shake Shack: The Alpine Tree-O shakes are now available. Here are the three flavors: Coconut Snowball, Christmas Cookie and Chocolate Peppermint.

Starbucks: The coffee house is bringing back the Peppermint Mocha drink as well as other festive items such as the Snowman Cookie, Gingerbread Loaf and Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop.

Steak ‘n Shake: Come try the following Seasonal Holiday Shakes: Peppermint Chocolate Chip Shake, Oreo Cookie White Chocolate Shake, Egg Nog Shake, and Pumpkin Spice Shake.

Subway: The fast food chain is now offering a Green Eggs and Ham Sandwich to help promote Netflix’s new animated series based on Dr. Seuss book Green Eggs and Ham.

White Castle: Their Mac & Cheese Nibblers are back and will be available until Jan. 2