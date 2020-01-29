Miss Amazing Coming To Michigan To Celebrate Girls With Disabilities

Miss Amazing is a nationwide organization the highlights the abilities of girls with disabilities. Rachael Dooley, the daughter of WYCD-FM's Rachael Hunter is bringing this pagaent-like show to the Novi Civic Center on May 2nd 2020!

Rachael Hunter talks with Stephen and JoAnne about this amazing organization and how girls can register to participate! This is for girls ages 5 and up. The winner of the Michigan Miss Amazing gets to go to Nashville to compete in the National Miss Amazing!