Miller Lite Offering Free Case of Beer On Leap Day

Miller Lite is offering a free 24-pack of beer to everyone on Leap Day -- February 29th. Supposedly, Miller Lite will be posting a QR code to its Instagram and Twitter accounts. You just have to scan the code, which will lead you to a site where you can submit a receipt for a 24-pack of Miller Lite purchased on Leap Day. The cost of your case will be refunded to your Paypal account. Not a bad deal at all.

Saturday is Leap Day! 24 more hours of Miller Time. Keep an eye out Saturday for your 24-Pack on us. pic.twitter.com/J8RJD7XIJe — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) February 25, 2020