Miller Lite Offering Free Case of Beer On Leap Day

You must buy the beer on Leap Day

February 26, 2020
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Miller Lite is offering a free 24-pack of beer to everyone on Leap Day -- February 29th. Supposedly, Miller Lite will be posting a QR code to its Instagram and Twitter accounts. You just have to scan the code, which will lead you to a site where you can submit a receipt for a 24-pack of Miller Lite purchased on Leap Day. The cost of your case will be refunded to your Paypal account. Not a bad deal at all.

 

