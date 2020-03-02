Michigan Ranks As One Of The Best State That Represents America As A Whole

With the primaries going on, there's a lot of talk about which states best represent America as a whole. So a new study ranked all 50 states according to how "American" they are . . .

Researchers looked at about 30 factors, like age, diversity, income, unemployment, religion, and party affiliation. And the state that most-represents America as a whole is . . . Illinois.

The top ten are Illinois . . . Florida . . . Michigan . . . Arizona . . . Ohio . . . Pennsylvania . . . Virginia . . . Delaware . . . North Carolina . . . and Indiana.

The LEAST-representative state is Vermont. It's followed by Mississippi, Utah, West Virginia, and Massachusetts.

Only one state that's already voted cracked the top 20. Iowa is 17th, followed by Nevada, 21st . . . South Carolina, 29th . . . and New Hampshire, 43rd.