Michigan Man Returns $27,000 Found In The Street

A Michigan man found $27,000 in a cash box outside a credit union – and brought it inside to bank employees.

After discovering the box, George Condash put the money in his car and drove away, as the security video from the ATM showed.

But, George wasn’t trying to get away. Instead, he was parking his car. And, after that, he walked into the Westland Federal Credit Union with the cash -- and placed it on the counter.

It seems an armored security guard accidentally left one box of cash behind when emptying an ATM. It sat in the open, by the side of the street, for 20 minutes before George came along and did the right thing.

It all worked out for both the bank and for George. The bank got their money back – and George walked away with a cash reward, a token of the bank’s appreciation.

