Mariah Carey releases new video for "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

Mariah Carey’s classic “All I Want for Christmas is You” video is getting a makeover for its 25th birthday.

The original video, which debuted in 1994, was shot in a grainy home video style and featured Carey frolicking in the snow in a tight Santa snowsuit. For the new video, she’s in a dress and much more glam. The news comes just two days after the Christmas classic reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a quarter of a century after its release. Royalties from the song have earned the singer an estimated $60 million.