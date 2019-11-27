Mariah Carey breaks Three Guinness World Records

Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas! Her song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has broken three Guinness World Records.

The Christmas classic was honored for being the highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100 chart by a solo artist, having the most Spotify streams in a 24 hour period last December and having the most weeks in the U.K. Top 10 for a Christmas song.

Carey accepted the award during her Christmas concert in Las Vegas on Monday night.