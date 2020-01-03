Madonna Makes Her New Relationship Instagram Official

Following reports that Madonna and dancer Ahlamalik Williams have been dating for a year and are getting serious, the Queen of Pop seemed to acknowledge their relationship by including him in her New Year’s Eve Instagram post.

As previously reported, Williams’ dad Drue told TMZ that Madonna, 61, and Williams, 25, first met in 2015, when he auditioned for her Rebel Heart tour. Drue also said that he and Williams’ mom met Madonna recently, and Madonna told them that she “loves their son unconditionally and wants to take care of him.”

In a post on Tuesday, Madonna is shown posing on a boat with a smiling Williams; in the next photo, she and Williams are standing on the deck of a boat with another man, who may be Madonna’s son, David Banda – she hashtagged him in the caption.

“Saying Good-bye to 2019!” Madonna writes. “We Continue to Swim with Sharks! And Take the Road Less Traveled by!!” She tagged Williams in the post and added the hashtags #fun and #healing.

Madonna is set to resume her Madame X theater tour January 12th in Lisbon, Portugal, the city she’s called home for the past couple of years. She was forced to cancel the final show of the tour in Miami because she said she was suffering from “indescribable pain.”