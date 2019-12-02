Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Returns to YouTube

Next month, Lori Loughlin is due in a Boston courtroom to face prosecutors that wish to send her to prison. She’s been practicing with her attorneys on how to respond on the witness stand.

Meanwhile, one of Lori’s daughters has returned to YouTube. Olivia Jade had shut down the account out of embarrassment as soon as the admissions scandal broke.

On Sunday, she uploaded a two-minute video. Olivia Jade explained that she has so much to share but cannot talk about the scandal. The attorneys prohibit her. She told her two-million subscribers, “As much as I wish I could talk, I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going. The best I can do is move on with my life.”