Listen: Michigan Entrepreneurs Create A Bar In A Box
FULLBAR is the perfect thing to bring to a party
February 28, 2020
When the occasion calls for it, nothing beats a premium cocktail. Except, there isn’t always a fully stocked bar within reach. So some guys from Grand Rapids decided to do something about it. Working with prestigious distilleries and proven flavor houses they created FULLBAR, an authentic cocktail experience that goes where you go.
Check out Stephen & JoAnne's interview with Brian May, one of the founders.