Listen: Michigan Entrepreneurs Create A Bar In A Box

FULLBAR is the perfect thing to bring to a party

February 28, 2020
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan
alcohol

When the occasion calls for it, nothing beats a premium cocktail. Except, there isn’t always a fully stocked bar within reach. So some guys from Grand Rapids decided to do something about it. Working with prestigious distilleries and proven flavor houses they created FULLBAR, an authentic cocktail experience that goes where you go.

Check out Stephen & JoAnne's interview with Brian May, one of the founders.

FULLBAR