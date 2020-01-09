Leonardo DiCaprio Rescues Man Overboard For 11 Hours

You may rememer that Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack didn't survive the sinking of the Titanic in James Cameron's blockbuster movie, but in real life, Leonardo DiCaprio is being hailed for his part in rescuing a man from drowning while on his Caribbean vacation last month

The man had fallen off a cruise ship while intoxicated and had been treading water in the ocean for 11 hours.

The dramatic rescue happened right before the New Year. Leo and his 22-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone vacationed near St. Barts in the Caribbean. While out on a pleasure cruise, their boat captain diverted to conduct a search just as foul weather approached.

The captain called it a “billion to one shot.” They searched for hours. The guy was lucky that Leo found him before sunset. He fell overboard on a Club Med cruise, then survived an entire day in shark-infested waters.