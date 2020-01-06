Last Week For Fans To Vote On Rock Hall Of Fame

This is the last week to place your votes in this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote with voting ending on Sunday (January 10th) at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Dave Matthews Band continues to lead with 925,000 votes, a 100,000 more than Pat Benatar with 825,000. The Doobie Brothers remain in third with 735,000, followed by Soundgarden with 675,000, and Judas Priest with 635,000.

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan has jumped ahead of Kraftwerk to go from 15 to 14.

Here are where the remaining artists fall in fan voting:

6) Whitney Houston

7) Depeche Mode

8) Thin Lizzy

9) Motorhead

10) Todd Rundgren

11) Nine Inch Nails

12) T. Rex

13) The Notorious B.I.G.

14) Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

15) Kraftwerk

16) MC5

The top five artists will comprise, a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 Inductees.

You can place your vote here

The Class of 2020 will be announced next week with the induction ceremony set for May 2nd in Cleveland.