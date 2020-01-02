Lady Gaga Kissing Mystery Man On New Year's Eve

January 2, 2020
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan
Lady Gaga

(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Shows

Lady Gaga got caught ringing in the new year by kissing a mystery man.  

A Twitter video shared by Las Vegas Review columnist John Katsilometes shows the Grammy winner kissing a dark-haired man while at Brian Newman's "After Dark" show at the NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM in Las Vegas. 

E! News reports she performed a few songs with Newman before cozying up to the unidentified man. 

Earlier in the evening, Gaga gave a special New Year's Eve performance at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas. 

Tags: 
Lady Gaga
New Year's Eve
Mystery Partner