Lady Gaga Kissing Mystery Man On New Year's Eve

Lady Gaga got caught ringing in the new year by kissing a mystery man.

A Twitter video shared by Las Vegas Review columnist John Katsilometes shows the Grammy winner kissing a dark-haired man while at Brian Newman's "After Dark" show at the NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

E! News reports she performed a few songs with Newman before cozying up to the unidentified man.

Earlier in the evening, Gaga gave a special New Year's Eve performance at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas.