Lady Gaga Kissing Mystery Man On New Year's Eve
January 2, 2020
Lady Gaga got caught ringing in the new year by kissing a mystery man.
A Twitter video shared by Las Vegas Review columnist John Katsilometes shows the Grammy winner kissing a dark-haired man while at Brian Newman's "After Dark" show at the NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
E! News reports she performed a few songs with Newman before cozying up to the unidentified man.
Earlier in the evening, Gaga gave a special New Year's Eve performance at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
Count it. @BrianNewmanNY @ladygaga #VegasNYE and no ID yet on Gaga’s partner here ... pic.twitter.com/rdCq4AY1cy— John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) January 1, 2020