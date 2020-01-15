Ken Jennings Is Officially Jeopardy GOAT

Jennings claimed $1 million on Tuesday in the primetime “Greatest of All Time” tournament. His competitors, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, took home $250,000 as a consolation prize.

Ken Jennings earned an invitation to compete based on the show's longest-winning streak of 74 Jeopardy! games. James Holzhauer has 15 of the biggest wins based on dollar amount. Brad Rutter remains the all-time money winner with nearly $4.7 million – more than any game show contestant.

Ken Jennings humbly tweeted Tuesday night, (quote) “@BradRutter got some tough breaks in this tourney. Real Jeopardy-heads know him as the guy who beat me in three straight tournament finals. For over a decade, he's really had the only credible claim as the Jeopardy GOAT.”